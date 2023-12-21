iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Lowered by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

