iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

