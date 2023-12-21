iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

IJS stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,366. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

