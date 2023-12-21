iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.56

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.56 and last traded at $85.56, with a volume of 20363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.89.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $89,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.