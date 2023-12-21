iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for about 2.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.35% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 106,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 80,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,838,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

