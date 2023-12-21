J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $264.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.00.

In other J.Jill news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $819,805.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in J.Jill by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 883,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,327 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J.Jill by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J.Jill by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 104,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in J.Jill by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

