Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up about 0.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $128.59 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

