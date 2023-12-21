Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) SVP Stacey E. Zengel Sells 326 Shares

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.5 %

JKHY opened at $162.82 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.62.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.