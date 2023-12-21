Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

