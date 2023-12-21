Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 5,175 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

