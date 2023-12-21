Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $211.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

