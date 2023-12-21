Jacobs & Co. CA Has $11.76 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,394 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $167.63 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.71 and its 200-day moving average is $253.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

