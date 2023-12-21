Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $141.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average of $131.93. The company has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

