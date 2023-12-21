Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 1,234 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

