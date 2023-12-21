Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $321.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $309.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.