Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 615 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE YUM opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

