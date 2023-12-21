Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 894 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 57,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.2 %

Amgen stock opened at $275.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

