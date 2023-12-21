Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.