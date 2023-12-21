Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,774 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $583.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

