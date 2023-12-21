Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde stock opened at $406.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.94 and a 200-day moving average of $384.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

