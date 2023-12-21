Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,668 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 283.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 230.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 87,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

VIV opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

