Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $151.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.00. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $160.35.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

