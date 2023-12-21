Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Read Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.