Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 68.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 239.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

