Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3,618.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $155.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

