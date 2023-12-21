Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,448 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

