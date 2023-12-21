Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,428 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.