Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Infosys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.