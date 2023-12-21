Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

