Jesus Nestor De Sells 3,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

