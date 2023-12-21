Jesus Nestor De Sells 3,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OFG Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OFG opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on OFG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.