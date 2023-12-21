John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stake Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.75% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.72. 2,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,672. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

