Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.07. 135,435 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

