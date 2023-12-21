Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.99. 2,487,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

