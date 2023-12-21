Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $72.70.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

