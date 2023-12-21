Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,801,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,788,836. The firm has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.