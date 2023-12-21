Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $189.37. 2,274,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,121. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day moving average of $180.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $166.06 and a one year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

