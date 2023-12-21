Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 280,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 38,163 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,968,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,181. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.