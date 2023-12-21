Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,246 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

