Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $651,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.08. 987,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

