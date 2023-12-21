Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,611,000 after buying an additional 747,679 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,534 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,372,000 after purchasing an additional 163,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,728. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.