Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

IWD traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $163.22. 1,222,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,327. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $165.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

