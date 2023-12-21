Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $22.71 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,842 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,001,887 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.