Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $480,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.84 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

