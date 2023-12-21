Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 57,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 145,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 98,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 217,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,506. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

