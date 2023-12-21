Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,489,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Oracle by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 237.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,384,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,317. The company has a market capitalization of $288.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.