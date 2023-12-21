Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.07. The stock had a trading volume of 170,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,445. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $215.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.12. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

