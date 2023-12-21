Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,335 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 1.23% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $32,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.56. 343,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,997. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

