Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Derbend Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.28. 718,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

