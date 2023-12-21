Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases 4,694 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 63,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

