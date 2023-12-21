Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGMU. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $27.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,527. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

